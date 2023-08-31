WATCH: Florian Marku ‘attacks’ Dylan Moran during face off

Dylan Moran has taken a ‘no more Mr Nice Guy’ approach to what has become a dramatic build-up to his Florian Marku fight – and it seems to have worked.

The Waterford welter has stepped confidently into the spotlight to test the patience of his step-up opponent.

One of Irish boxing’s nice guys has attempted to get under the skin of the ‘Albanian King’ ahead of their Sky Sports broadcast 10-round fight on this Saturday’s Smith-Eubank PPV undercard.

If antics after the final press conference are anything to go by it has worked.

A frustrated Marku put hands on Moran as they went head to head in Manchester.

Watch Below: