WATCH exciting Clash of Clans Belfast card HERE

Jonny Stapleton

One of the more eagerly anticipated small hall cards plays out in Belfast on Saturday night.

Three titles are up for grabs on Mark Dunlop’s Clash of Clans card which plays out at the Girdwood Community Hub.

Conor Quinn can win a first and second career title if he beats Scot Chris Liddell in a mouthwatering headline fight.

The BBBofC and Commonwealth silver flyweight titles are on the line when the pair trade leather.

The Irish welterweight title is up for grabs when Declan Geraghty and Owen O’Neill go head to head in the chief support.

The potential clash of styles between two fighters from differing backgrounds has become a massively anticipated domestic strap scrap.

John Cooney warms up for his massive Liam Gaynor clash on the card while Irish champion Colm Murphy competes over six rounds and Dominic Donegan looks to make it three wins on the bounce and Conor Kerr has a home debut over four rounds.

You can watch the fight below on TG4’s YouTube feed.

