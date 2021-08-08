Uncategorized 

WATCH – Emotional Kellie Harrington Medal Ceremony

Just when you thought you had no more tears left!

The nation has been celebrating through tissues all morning as Kellie Harrington claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo.

The Darling of Dublin’s win, her story and her reaction to victory have pulled at heartstrings across Ireland leading to such a level of tears that it’s prompted flood warnings across Ireland.

However, just when the nation had caught its breath the flood gates opened again when the medal ceremony was aired.

Ireland’s third-ever boxing gold medal winner, who fittingly draped the medal around her own neck, couldn’t hide her joy behind the mask as she stepped onto the top of the podium – and the tears returned for her and many others when Amhrán na bhFiann began to play.

The St Mary’s BC fighter won gold following an epic at the Kokugikan Arena, joining Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor in Irish boxing history.

Harrington outpointed the reigning world champion known as ‘The Beast,’ Beatriz Ferreira over three high-octane rounds, having too much skill for the Brazilian, boxing her way to the top of the podium and into the history books.

