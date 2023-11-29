WATCH – Disgruntled Cameron shares cheeky video of coach warning ref about holding and head clashes before Saturday’s fight

A disgruntled Chantelle Cameron is letting coach Jamie Moore do her talking for her.

The Northampton native has been relatively quiet since her defeat to Katie Taylor in Dublin on Saturday, speaking only to thank those who came to Ireland to support her.

However, it is apparent the English fighter isn’t just upset with defeat but angry with the refereeing of the fight.

Her coach, former Irish light middleweight champion, Jamie Moore said as much in interviews after the points reverse to the Irish Icon and Cameron posted a not-so-cryptic tweet in that regard today.

The fighter posted a video of Moore asking the referee to be wary of what he perceives as a Taylor tendency to hold and forewarning the man in the middle about the potential of head clashes.

It’s further proof the 27-year-old, who was cut from an accidental clash of heads and looked to complain anytime there was a clinch, is upset with the adjudicating.

Speaking at the 3Arena on Saturday Moore said: “We were determined to prove everyone wrong, similar to what we did last time.

“[Katie Taylor] got away with holding a lot the last time.

“First of all, from what I was actually watching, it was a close fight and could have gone either way.

Dublin, Ireland – November 26: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 26 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor in her dressing room afterwards with her belts

“We were denied a knockdown in the first round, which should have been. 100 per cent a legitimate knockdown.

“I begged the referee in the changing room before the fight.

“I said, ‘Please, last time, she got away with holding a lot. My fighter’s best work is up close. Please don’t let her hold the way she did the last time’.

“He allowed it to go on worse this time.

“I’m gutted for her. She was so frustrated by the fourth and fifth rounds because [Katie Taylor] was holding that much.

“From watching what I was watching, I know that if Chantelle was allowed to do the work that she can do on the inside, it would have been a different result.”

The upset only adds to the interest about a potential rubber match, although it does indicate Cameron, who was unhappy to have to come to Dublin last weekend, may not be Croke Park keen.