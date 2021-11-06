WATCH – Crocker, McCrory and Ryan record stoppage wins at the Ulster Hall

The Ulster Hall delivered again, serving up another entertaining night of action.

Conlan Boxing brought a card back to the most intimate venue in Irish boxing for the first time since February 2020 and it proved a massive success.

There were knockdowns in both home and away corners, entertaining tense scraps, and three eye-catching stoppage wins.

Paul Ryan registered the cards first eye-catching inside-the-distance win. The Dublin light-middleweight took out Dominic Donegan defeater Damian Esquisabel in the first round. In fact Ryan ended what was meant to be an early test in just 47 seconds, much to his delight.

Padraig McCrory doesn’t want to be known as just a ticket seller or a puncher – and whilst he is indeed more than that, he still does both well.

His power lead to an early night again on Friday and his fans meant his latest inside-the-distance win was met with some serious noise.

Celso Neves came to fight but ‘The Hammer’ made a successful first defence of his WBC International Silver ranking title thanks to a second-round stoppage.

The 33-year-old dropped the Portuguese with a left hook and finished the fight with the same shot seconds later.

Lewis Crocker proved he is headline material capping off a dominant display with a stoppage.

The Sandy Row welter destroyed game Armenian Artem Haroyan, scoring a seventh round stoppage on a raucous night.

Against a tough and tricky opponent, 24-year-old Crocker gradually broke Haroyan down and brought the house down in the sixth and seventh with knockdowns that closed the show.