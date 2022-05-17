WATCH – Colm Muprhy and Brayan Mairena serve up early Fight of the Year Contender

Considering the excitement served up by Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano as well as Michael Conlan versus Leigh Wood, Colm Murphy’s six-round war with Brayan Mairena may not win the Irish Boxing Awards Fight of Year.

However, there was enough in it to ensure it will be nominated.

The fighter who won the gong alongside JP Hale after their classic Ulster final brawl in 2019 is already proving himself an entertainer in the pro ranks.

The MHD Fighter took an early step up at the Europa Hotel on Saturday, sharing the ring with Mairena a journeyman usually reserved for prospects much further along their journey – and was forced to earn just his third pro win.

The Spanish based Nicaragua native, who has brought the likes of Gary Cully, Reece Bellotti, Kid Gallahad, and Gamal Yafai the distance, certainly came to fight.

Possibly believing he could take advantage of the Dee Walsh trained fighter’s lack of pro experience to secure an away corner win, he was full of industry and effort.

Indeed, it was a display that may have caught a number of 2-0 fighters less dedicated or focused than the ‘Posh Boy’ off guard.

The Mark Dunlop mentored exciting new addition to the pro ranks was able to match and surpass Mairena for work rate and volume and was the more skilled of the two – and as a result came out a deserved winner.

However, the Nicaragua native who only wilts under James Tennyson level power, did enough to make it competitive in parts and entertaining throughout.