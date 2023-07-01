WATCH – Close Encounter Murphy v Gaynor Card

Irish boxing’s go to TV station TG4 will broadcast tonights MHD Close Encouther card from the Europa Hotel.

The Irish language channel aired the first title fight between Colm Murphy and Liam Gaynor late last year and will broadcast the repeat of the Irish Boxing Awards Irish Fight of the Year nominated fight.

The fight or the card won’t get terrestrial air time but will be broadcast on TG4’s youtube channel and thus is available to be viewed around the world.

Tá Dornálaíocht Beo ar ais ar Spórt TG4



📅 Dé Sathairn / Saturday

⏰ 20:00



🥊 Murphy v Gaynor

🏆 Irish Super Featherweight Title

💻 YouTube Spórt TG4 🔗 👇



Agus níos mó ar an undercard



🥊 Hughes, O'Neill, Brennan 🥊@MARKHDUNLOPhttps://t.co/hzitHSJ4BW — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 29, 2023

Topping the bill is the Irish super featherweight title fight between the Belfast man and the Dub. ‘Posh Boy’ Murphy outpointed the Tallaght native when they fought for the featherweight version of the BUI Celtic title late last year in a fight that was entertaining and close enough for it to be re-run.

Also on the bill and thus the broadcast will be Emmet Brennan’s debut. The Olympian ends a frustrating period out of the ring when he punches without the vest for the first time over six rounds against Angel Emilov.

Owen O’Neill moves down to welterweight where he takes on Iliyan Markov and Gerard Hughes warms up for a Falls Park Feile gig against Jake Pollard.

Photocredit Belfast Boxers

You can watch the fights unfold here: