WATCH – Christian Preston threaten Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner’s Fastest Irish KO of all-time record

Christian Preston’s debut lasted as long as it took for him to land a punch.

The 20-year-old had to wait over year to secure a debut date but didn’t have to wait long for his first career win.

Indeed, the light welterweight got the job done within 15 seconds and if the referee had waved the fight off straight away rather than deliver what was obviously a futile count, he may have secured one of the quickest KO’s in history.

It wasn’t ideal, for a fighter in need of competitive rounds – and it was clear his opponent was well over-matched – but it was explosive just like ‘C-4’ promised. It was also a highlight reel start and the new to the game pro can reap the benefits that come with that.

It was reminicent time wise of the start one Sean ‘Big Sexy’ Turner made when he stopped Zoltan Elekes in a similarly small ring in the Holiday Inn, Belfast back in 2014.

The heavyweight’s was more lights out and fittingly a bit sexier but still, Preston threatened to steal his fastest ever Irish knockout record off his fellow Dub on the All Eyez on Brussels 2 card last night.

However, due to the full count being administered Preston’s win officially came on 15 seconds some 7 seconds later than Turner’s 8 second win.

Can it get any better than this?@CPrestonBoxing picks up the win with a 1st round stoppage. Fight over inside 15 seconds#AllEyezOnBrussels2 pic.twitter.com/a3eve5F8vC — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) June 19, 2021

Both opponents have been questioned but in fairness there was an element of debut free hit to both. Turner’s foe’s three other fights have were all stoppage wins in favour, while Preston’s opponent was a very late replacement.