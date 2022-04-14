Watch Chirs Eubank separate Vladimir Belujsky and Chris Eubank Jr after heated spar

It’s old footage but has remerged this week and helps illustrate what Vladimir Belujsky [12(8)-3(1)-1] is about.

The Slovakian born Micthelstown fighter is tough, aggressive, strong and not one to back down. He showed as much in a spar with Chris Eubank Jr in 2018. Despite being asked to hold back for the camera’s the pair went at it, and did so to the extent that Chris Eubank had to step in, twice.

The Eubank camp allowed talkSPORT to film a sparring session, but @ChrisEubank had to jump in and stop it to calm @ChrisEubankJr down 🥊😲 pic.twitter.com/zxw9HTB3Mk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 2, 2018

It’s a nice reminder of what ‘Big Bad Vlad’ brings to the table ahead of his massive potentially breakthrough fight this weekend.

Belujsky adds further Irish interest a Matchroom Manchester card that already includes Tommy McCarthy’s rematch with Chris Billam Smith.

The Cork super middle takes on European title challenger Jack Cullen [20(9)-3(3)-1] at the Manchester Arena this Saturday.

The DAZN broadcast fight provides the Cork Slovak with the chance to make a real name for himself, victory for the 26-year-old would certainly open serious doors and lead to some very interesting bouts.

Cullen has become a Matchroom favourite of late and is a regular on their undercards. The 28-year-old with Irish roots fought for the European super-middleweight title in his last fight – losing to Kevin Lele Sadjo via stoppage – and has traded leather in Commonwealth title fights.

Like Belujsky, the Bolton native was a Last Man Standing Contestant – and like the Munster banger he lost in that tournament to eventual winner Roy Sheehan.

Belujsky was last seen in the ring winning a GBC ‘world title’ in Germany and has had a nomadic existence since declaring he was going on the road amidst claims no Irish 168lbs fighters would fight him. The 26-year-old fight anyone anywhere anytime advocate is deemed a big puncher capable of causing step up upsets. He had former Commonwealth champion David Brophy hurt in 2019 but ran out of gas as the fight progressed and eventually suffered defeat.

Unlike for that fight, Belujsky has been given notice for the Cullen clash and rumour suggests he has had a noteworthy camp.

Cullen has been linked to Jason Quigley in recent times and was a Padraig McCrory target.