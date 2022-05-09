Headline News Latest News Pro News Top News of The Day 

WATCH: Canelo and nervous Katie Taylor share kind words after Mexican star asks to meet Irish Icon

Katie Taylor’s humility was once again on display when she meet Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez ahead of his world title with Dmitry Bivol over the weekend.

One week after winning the biggest female fight of all time and making history on top of a Madison Square Garden bill, the Irish great was in Las Vegas to take in another big DAZN broadcast fight night.

Ahead of the Mexican’s surprise defeat to WBA world light heavyweight champion Bivol at the T Mobile Arena on Saturday night, Taylor visited her fellow pound for pound star in his dressing room.

Eddie Hearn shared footage of the encouther online today and the Wicklow wonder woman cut a very nervous figure as she made her way to the star names dressing room. Indeed, she informed the Matchroom fight maker as much, only for him to tell the two weight world champ ‘Canelo’ had requested an audience with her.

The 31-year-old was clearly delighted to see Taylor and congratulated the undisputed lightweight world champion on her win over Amanda Serrano.

He said: “Congratulations. Great fight.”

Canelo then added “you deserve everything,” before asking Taylor how she felt.

Taylor responded: “I really appreciate it. Thank you so much.”

She added: “I feel great. I’m very, very happy.”

