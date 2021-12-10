WATCH Callum Walsh’s debut

Callum Walsh makes his debut in America tonight [Friday December 10th]

The Cork light middleweight has relocated to Los Angeles and linked up with the legendary Freddie Roach, under whom he will start his career tonight.

Walsh had been due to make his pro debut on two occasions earlier this year but had to postpone twice due to red tape. All issues have now been sorted and the 20-year-old will end up making his paid bow on the west coast.

The 2017 European Junior (U16) champion will punch for pay at the swanky Quiet Cannon Country Club in Montebello, California on a card topped by undefeated American prospect Adrian Corona.

The bill is part of the Hollywood Fight Nights series promoted by major U.S. player Tom Loeffler who is said to have been impressed by the Cork fighter.

Walsh trades leather with American Earl Henry [0-4(1)-1] in his first paid fight.

The Next Generation card will be broadcast live from California on BXNG.TV and available to watch at a price of $19.99.

