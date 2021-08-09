WATCH – Anthony Cacace Lyone Woodstock trade verbal blows

Anthony Cacace and Lyon Woodstock will FINALLY settle their differences on August 28th.

The ‘cursed’ fight has been rescheduled and re-agreed once more and will take place on a Frank Warren show in Birmingham next month.

Cacace will put his British super featherweight title on the line for the first time on the ‘Night of Champions’ bill which will take place at the Utilita Arena Birmingham and the Saturday-night card will be shown live on BT Sport.

This is the FOURTH official date for the fight.

Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] was initially penciled in to fight his promotional stablemate on the top of a TV bill on July 10th 2020 only for a dental issue to force a postponement.

The Belfast talent was then set to defend the Lonsdale belt against Woodstock [12(5)-2(0)] on October 10th, but that clash was called off as his recovery from dental surgery taking longer than expected.

Dates in December and January were both then suggested but February 27th was the next date officially announced but again it was called off just days shy of the first bell. Initially due to be chief support bout to Carl Frampton versus Jamel Herring, Cacace-Woodstock was elevated to headliner after Frampton pulled out injured only for disaster to strike again as the English fighter tested positive for COVID during fight week.

At that stage it looked like both would go their separate ways, Cacace particularly got frustrated with proceedings and called for bigger names.

However, he will have to deal with ‘The Lion’ before he moves beyond domestic level and the pair will settle their differences come August 28th.

After the third cancelation, the pair started to verbal spar via social media and picked up via video link for Queensbury this week.

Watch below: