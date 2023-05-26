Warren Warning for Anto Cacace

Avoided Anthony Cacace has found himself a tricky test this coming Saturday night warns Frank Warren.

IBO International super featherweight champion makes the first defence of his title against Damian Wrzesinski on the undercard of Michael Conlan challenge to Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena.

The Pole isn’t quite the name Cacace or indeed his following had wished for but is a danger warns Warren.

The 35-year-old Zlotow native has been calling out Cacace in the Polish media, has been training in England of late and sees this fight as the fight that can change his life.

“We have a little inside track on the Polish fighter because he has been prepared for this fight by our good friend and colleague, Southampton-based trainer Wayne Batten,” said Warren.

“It may sound like an unusual link-up, but it actually came about by Wrzesinski bumping into Mark Chamberlain on holiday and the pair swapping notes on their boxing careers. The former Polish champion subsequently got in contact with Wayne and then started to make regular training trips to the South Coast.

“We are told that Wrzesinski is a fitness nut with incredible endurance and stamina, so we can presume he intends to take Anto deep into the fight. He views this as his Golden Ticket and Anto will have to be on his game to hold on to his title.”

Warren also suggests it remains hard to get the naturally talented Holy Trinity graduate willing foes.

“Anthony is a class act and a hugely underrated operator who potential domestic opponents always seem to give a wide berth. Wrzesinski, on the other hand, has been chasing the fight for some time now and is hugely confident of causing an upset.”