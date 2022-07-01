WAR – Conor Wallace Determined to take Massive Opportunity on Massive Stage

Conor Wallace [8(6)-1] told Faris Chevalier [13(7)-1] he won’t need his chess pieces when they come head to head tomorrow.

The Irish light heavyweight warns there won’t be time to play games as he is coming for war.

The Australian based Newry fighter fights Chevalier [13(7)-1] at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach on the undercard of Maris Briedis and Jai Opetai’s Warresman Boxing promoted IBF cruiserweight world title fight.

The more experienced French fighter goes into the fight as favourite but Wallace is confident of registering a career-changing upset win.

The former Australian Champion, 26 plans to bring the heat and believes he’ll have too much for someone 9 years his senior.

“I feel like I can beat him. That’s why we are taking the fight,” a defiant Wallace said.

“He’ll probably want it to be a chess match but I’m going to make it a war. Still, if he wants to make it a chess match I feel like I can beat him at that too. I’m faster, I’m fitter, I’m stronger, I’ll beat him whatever he wants to do.”

Up for grabs on the ‘massive’ card are the WBA Oceania and vacant IBF Pan Pacific belts, meaning victory could open doors to the world stage for the Ulster man.

It’s a sizable opportunity and one he is delighted to have been presented with.

“It’s a massive fight on a massive stage. This is what I’ve trained all my life for. It will be a great fight between southpaws, exciting – and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show. I’m coming in ready. I’m looking forward to making a statement and putting on a show.”

Chevalier believes a win tomorrow will leave him on the verge of a world title shot.

“I’m chasing that world title. I’m world ranked so I need this win to be able to get this opportunity overseas and get this shot,” Chavalier said.

“We were so close last year, it didn’t happen, we had an offer to fight [Dmitry] Bivol.

“It didn’t happen but this fight is the one that’s going to help me get that fight.”