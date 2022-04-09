Walsh, McCarthy and Hession add to Ireland’s Golden Belt gold medal haul

Team Ireland won a total of 12 medals, 5 of them gold, in the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca tournament in Tagru Mures, Romania.

Two of those golds, for 48kg Shannon Sweeney and 63kg Amy Broadhurst, came in Friday’s evening session. Both boxers claimed their victories over home contenders.

In the evening session, 57kg Adam Hession received a walkover from his Belgian opponent, which meant he topped the podium.

Next into the ring for Team Ireland was 63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, who contested against Germany’s David Gkevorgkian in a turbulent bout; the Irishman the victor by split decision.

Tokyo bronze medallist Aidan Walsh gave a walkover to his German opponent and comes home with 71kg silver.

Bestowed with their bronze medals today were 57kg Jennifer Lehane, 48kg Ricky Nesbitt, 63.5kg Dean Clancy, 75kg Gabriel Dossen and 80kg Kelyn Cassidy.

Report courtesy of the IABA

Team Ireland Squad

Women:

W48kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo: Gold medallist

W57kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU, Dublin: Bronze medallist

W63kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronaghs ABC, Rostrevor: Gold medallist

W66kg Gráinne Walsh, Spartacus, Tullamore, Co. Offaly: Silver medallist

W70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC, Waterford/Garda Boxing Club: Gold medallist

Men:

48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda: Bronze medallist

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway: Gold medallist

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s Athy: Gold medallist

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Manorhamilton, Leitrim: Bronze medallist

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald , Belfast: Silver medallist

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway: Bronze medallist

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford: Bronze medallist.

Coaches: Dmitrij Dmitruk, Eoin Pluck, Igor Khmil

Physio: Robert Tuomey

R&J: Sean Duffy