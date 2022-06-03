Wallace to fight for a Continental title on World Title undercard

Its fight that could well and truly prove worth the wait for Conor Wallace [8(6)-1].

The Australian based Newry fighter fights Faris Chevalier [13(7)-1] at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach on July 2.

The clash with the French man will play out on the undercard of Maris Briedis and Jai Opetai’s Warresman Boxing promoted IBF cruiserweight world title fight, meaning Wallace has the chance to get a win over a big name in front of a large audience.

Wallace will also get the chance to win Continental honours as the step clash, which was previously scheduled for May, has been upgraded to a WBA Oceanic title fight.

Speaking about the fight Wallace said “Delighted to announce my next fight, against Faris Chevalier, which will be on the undercard of the huge World Title clash between Maris Briedis and Jai Opetai.

“Absolutely pumped for this fight and I’m ready to make a statement!

French born, Chevalier is a former super middleweight Australian champion who won continental honours in his first fight at light heavy. He lost that WBA Oceanic title on the scales last time out but still managed to defeat former Chris Eubank Jr foe, Renold Quinlan, to make it 13 straight wins since he lost on his debut.

Impressively enough 10 of those wins have come against fighters with winning records. However, Wallace has already shared the ring with more-lauded opposition in the form of Leti Leti. The 25-year-old suffered a majority decision defeat and lost his Australian title after 10 entertaining rounds against the tough Samoan and has since bounced back with a stoppage win over Jackson King.