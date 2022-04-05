Walker down Wembley Way – Top Rank prospect secures Fury – Whyte undercard slot

Kurt Walker [1(1)-0] will look to continue his bright start to pro boxing under a more serious spotlight later this month.

The Olympian will fight for the second time as a professional on the undercard of Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte’s massive WBC heavyweight world title fight.

It means Walker will follow up a debut win on the undercard of an undisputed light-welterweight world title fight between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall with a fight on a heavyweight world title undercard at Wembley stadium.

Before the pay-per-view telecast begins, Top-Rank promoted Conlan Boxing managed Canal BC graduate will compete in a four-round featherweight bout against an opponent to be named.

The former amateur standout fought without the vest for the first time on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s world title defence against Jack Catterall at the Ovo Hydro in Scotland in February– and started a new career chapter in style.

The Adam Booth trained fighter was too slick, skilled, and strong for Jaroslav Hriadel and got the job done in a round.

🔥 Kurt walker puts away Jaroslav Hriadel with a VICIOUS body shot to win his pro debut #TaylorCatterall | TONIGHT | @skysportsboxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/nrnrkzOlYy — BOXXER (@boxxer) February 26, 2022

A beautifully worked and perfectly timed body shot done for the away corner fighter and handed an impressive Walker debut victory.

Anthony Cacace also appears on the Fury-Whyte undercard, taking on Jonathan Romero in the chief support bout.