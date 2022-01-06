Walker and Molloy to debut on massive Top Rank card?

Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy could be handed a dream debut platform.

Irish-boxing.com understands both new Top Rank signings are being lined up for February 26 debuts and should make their paid bow on a high profile card.

The former amateur standouts will join promotional stablemate Paddy Donovan on the undercard of undisputed light welterweight Josh Taylor versus WBO No. 1 contender Jack Catterall at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

The card will be broadcast on Sky Sports across the UK and Ireland as well as ESPN in America, meaning the Conlan Boxing fighters could be handed big TV debuts.

Even if they don’t make the TV portion of the card both will benefit from being associated with such an event. The fact Top Rank is putting three of its four Irish signings on the card is also a positive and suggests Irish fighters could benefit from the American promotional outfits link up with Sky Sports.

Olympian Walker turned over with Top Rank and Conlan Boxing in November of last year, while Molloy followed suit officially making the switch in December.