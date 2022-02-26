Walk in the Park – Kurt Walker wins via devasting body shot

A walk in the park- Kurt Walker fittingly strolled to debut victory in Scotland tonight.

The Olympian and former amateur standout fought without the vest for the first time on the undercard of Josh Taylor’s world title defence against Jack Catterall at the Ovo Hydro in Scotland – and started a new career chapter in style.

The Adam Booth trained fighter was too slick, skilled, and strong for Jaroslav Hriadel and got the job done in a round.

A beautifully worked and perfectly timed body shot done for the away corner fighter and handed an impressive Walker debut victory.

Czech Hriadel came to the ring as somewhat of an unknown quantity considering his three fights to date took place on mainland Europe. The 24-year-old’s record suggested he wouldn’t cause a fighter with the talent of Walker trouble, although the Canal BC’s homework suggested he would be stubborn and tough.

Indeed, Walker expected to be taken rounds but as it stands he has yet to experience sitting on the pro stool between rounds.

The Canal BC graduate started fast and forced the pressure with his feet but his pressure was educated to the point it was PHD stuff.

The 26-year-old was levels above, his skill set obvious and a nice bit of snap on show too. After just two minutes of pressure, the writing looked on the walls but when the stoppage came it was thanks to a sublime piece of skill rather than just volume.

The Top Rank featherweight punished a rare attempt at aggression from his opponent by countering with a vicious left to the ribs, ending the fight in the process.

Walker opens his slate with the win and now owns a 1-0 pro boxing record, his opponent slips to 1-3 after the result.