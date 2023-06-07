Walk in the Park – Kurt Walker says he’d Destroy Isaac Lowe

Kurt Walker [7(1)-0] says he would destroy Isaac Lowe [22(6)-2(20-3] if a fight with the English fighter was made.

The Conlan Boxing prospects manager Jamie Conlan told Irish-boxing.com earlier this year that he wanted the Olympian to go Lowe in a bid to jump high up the boxing ladder and Tyson Fury’s stablemate’s name has been dropped regularly since.

It’s certainly a fight team Walker are massively keen on even if at first glance, it could look like a ‘run before you can walk’ fight for Walker.

The English fighter has challenged for and won titles and has only lost to Luis Alberto Lopez and Nick Ball. The 29-year-old also beat Marco McCullough in a Commonwealth title fight and drew with Ryan Walsh and Dennis Ceylan.

However, if it is made the Top Rank fighter is adamant he’ll come out on top.

“I’d destroy him,” Walker said. “I don’t know if I’d rather KO him or just bash the head off him. If he wants it he can get it.”

Walker was speaking to IFL TV after he defeated Maicol Velazco on the undercard of Conlan – Lopez in Belfast just over a week ago, a victory he feels came after his best display since turning over last year.

“I think it was my best performance yet. I was able to sit down on my punches and I feel I’m getting a bit stronger with every camp. I thought it should have been stopped a couple of times but it wasn’t and I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Before he attempts to secure a Lowe fight, Walker wants to use his Top Rank links to get on a big card in either America or Canada this summer.

“I’m hoping to get out in America in the summer or in Canada. I’ll see if I can get on [Artur] Beterbiev versus [Callum] Smith card or Oscar Valdez versus Emanuel Navarrete or something like that. I’m 7-0 now I’ll keep building and enjoying it.”