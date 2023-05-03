Wales of Time- Celtic Opportunities for Irish Fighters

Plenty of Irish fighters could be set to have a whale of a time in Wales after IGB Boxing has established a Welsh link.

Ian Guaghran and former pro turned fight maker Kieran Gething are looking into making exciting Celtic clashes and putting on regular Ireland versus Wales battles moving forward.

It’s something Sam Kynoch has done well in Scotland and similar to the Kynoch boxing approach this link should open doors to BUI Celtic and even BBBofC Celtic title fights for Irish fighters.

New pro-Connor Kerr and returning light heavyweight Taylor McGoldrick are the first to benefit after securing July 1 Market Hall, Abergavenny fight dates.

Both are expected to face journeymen opposition on the bill but there was rumour of title fights being lined up for non-IGB fighters Edward Donovan and James McGivern.

“Connor Kerr will make his debut in Wales on July 1st on a Kieran Gething-promoted show which will feature plenty of Irish fighters including Taylor McGoldrick and potentially there teammate James Freeman,” Gaughran told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve been working with Kieran to try to match some exciting Ireland vs Wales fights on that bill and we get on very well so this could be the start of a nice partnership going forward between the two countries.”

Like Scotland has proved on occasion, Wales could be valuable in getting Celtic title’s into play. It widens the net of potential title opponents for fighters struggling to find domestic rivals and increases the number of shows title fights can find themselves on.

However, as Gaughran points out the Irish scene is ‘thriving’ at present and one he is very much happy for his stable to be involved in.

“The promoters and managers here in Ireland have been working really well with each other over the last 12 months – Mark Dunlop and I have done loads together, and I’m always on the phone to Butch and Jamie Conlan.

“Neil Power, we all know what kind of show he puts on, and Martin Horgan too. Barry Walsh and Jay Quigley have brought big-time boxing back to the National Stadium as well, which really was crucial,” he adds before hat-tipping the Scots.

“Add that to the relationships building between us and Sam Kynoch and Davey McAllister in Scotland and the Celtic scene is thriving.

“It’s great to be a part of it!”

Not content with Ireland and the UK, the IGB supremo is also looking further afield and, after Graham McCormack’s four rounds in Madrid prior to fighting Craig McCarthy in April, another door has opened.

A number of Gaughran’s lads now look likely to be in action back in the Spanish capital in the very near future.

“Yeah, a few of the boys were keen on getting over for a fight so I am teaming up with Oscar Zardain in Madrid and sending a few of the lads over to get rounds in.

“Dominic Donegan will likely head over, Dave Ryan is another possible – Rudy Farrell is keen on returning too and I reckon one more, possibly Jason Harty but we’ll have a chat with all the lads and see where they’re all at.”