‘Wakey Wakey Eddie Hearn’ – Craig McCarthy tells Matchroom boss not to sleep on entertaining Irish title grudge match

Craig McCarthy [10(2)-1(1)-1] warned Eddie Hearn against sleeping on a ready-made bad blood encouther that has already captured the attention of the Irish fight fans.

The Waterford native is mandated to fight Kevin Cronin [6(3)-1-1] for the Irish super middleweight title and believes the scrap for the green strap would be ideal for Matchroom’s Cameron-Taylor II card set for Dublin and November 25.

The pair were meant to trade leather at the RDS this coming Saturday before the September 16 Conlan Boxing and McEleney Promotions card was cancelled.

The Waterford and Limerick 168lbs operators are still mandated to fight and both teams are said to be looking for a new home for what has turned into a much anticipated Munster grudge match.

McCarthy took to social media to try and sell it to Hearn for the DAZN broadcast 3Arena hosted November 25 bill, telling him it makes sense and promising war.

Hearn will look to put the Irish fighters signed to him on the undercard of the massive Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron rematch, so that means slots for Gary Cully, Caoimhin Agyarko and Paddy Donovan, while Thomas Carty will ensure Dublin heavyweight action on the bill.