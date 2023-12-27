VOTE: The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Irish boxers have gone above and beyond in 2023.

Whether it’s away from home, against the odds, or with unimaginable pressure, boxers from this island have risen to the occasion on numerous occasions.

We recognise FIVE of these showings in the Performance of the Year category. (Please note: all-action wars will be recognised in the Fight of the Year and Domestic Fight of the Year categories).

This award is named after Wayne McCullough who sensationally went to Japan in 1995 to dethrone WBC bantam champ Yasuei Yakushiji, becoming the first British or Irish fighter to win a world title fight in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Caoimhín Agyarko (v Troy Williamson)

A major step-up which came under a cloud of questions, Agyarko showed every facet of his game to box and fight his way past a strong and game opponent.

Anto Cacace (v Damien Wrzesinski)

His first major fight at home and against an opponent who came to Belfast fully confident of winning, Cacace once again underlined his class with a one-sided outpointing.

Pierce O’Leary (v Kane Gardner)

A first real test for the Dublin youngster, O’Leary came through a tough opponent with flying colours, proving once again that he is not just a banger.

Sean McComb (v Sam Maxwell)

Punch-perfect throughout, McComb dropped his former team-mate three times and did not lose a second of a fight that looked dangerous on paper. In reality, it was a domination.

Conor Quinn (v Chris Liddell)

Stepping up to title level and making flyweight for the first time, headliner Conor Quinn took it all in his stride and broke down a game and aggressive opponent with ease.

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results being announced on Sunday January 7th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!