VOTE: The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year

It’s time for the big one.

Our tenth and final category – Fighter of the Year.

Won last year by Padraig McCrory, this award is named in honour of the legendary Rinty Monaghan, World flyweight champion from 1947 to 1949 in the era of eight weight classes.

There were a number of boxers who just missed out, including Belfast quartet Lewis Crocker, Caoimhin Agyarko, Padraig McCrory, and Conor Quinn, as well as Conor Wallace Down Under but we had to narrow the list down somehow and we’ve picked our top FIVE performing pro boxers in 2023 for you to choose from.

Other categories:

Prospect of the Year

Amateur Boxer of the Year

Young Amateur of the Year

Fight of the Year

Domestic Fight of the Year

Performance of the Year

KO of the Year

Pro Debut of the Year

Trainer of the Year

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

TJ Doheny

‘The Power’ caused two major upsets (well, upsets if you believe the bookies’s odds!) in Japan, proving he’s one of the heaviest punchers in the super bantamweight division and still very much in the world title picture.

Paddy Donovan

Already crowned the BUI Fighter of the Year, the Limerick welterweight set himself up for stardom in 2023, topping a National Stadium bill before two stoppages on the Matchroom Dublin cards.

Sean McComb

The Belfast light welter made huge strides in 2023, toughing it out versus Kaisee Benjamin before putting on masterclasses against Alexander Moya and Sam Maxwell at home.

Katie Taylor

The Queen came back from a loss to Chantelle Cameron to silence her doubters and become a two-weight undisputed champion, bringing Matchroom and big-time boxing back to Dublin. Legend.

Callum Walsh

Irish boxing’s next American star, Walsh topped four UFC Fight Pass cards on both coasts, won a WBC ranking belt, and headlined at Madison Square Garden with a big step-up win over Ismael Villarreal.

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results being announced on Sunday January 7th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!