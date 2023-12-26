VOTE: The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

The 2023 Irish-Boxing.com Awards are up and running and it is now time to celebrate the brains in the corner.

This award is named after the late, great Paddy Hyland Snr and has been won by Dee Walsh the last two years in a row.

Absolutely every coach in Ireland, both amateur and pro deserves massive recognition and credit

There are honourable mentions for the likes of Packie Collins and Pete Taylor who boast large stables of fighters while Shaun Kelly and Ian Mahood have been involved in some big fights. Then there is the likes of Damien McKenna who led Holy Family to four elite titles in ONE NIGHT and the absolute medal factory built in Mullingar by Olympian Johnny Joyce.

We simply can’t nominate the dozens and dozens of trainers out there and, for the purposes of these awards,there are THREE cornermen this year that have stood out for us.

Zaur Antia

Honoured this year with the OFI President’s Award, the Georgian genius saw FIVE Irish fighters medal at the European Games in Poland (and qualify for the Olympics in the process) with Aoife O’Rourke and Kellie Harrington claiming gold. Business as usual for the big man.

Andy Lee

The Limerick former world champion has reinvigorated Jason Quigley, guided Paddy Donovan to the cusp of stardom, and just days ago masterminded one of the biggest wins of the year for Joseph Parker over Deontay Wilder.

Dee Walsh

It’s been yet another unbeaten year for the Belfast coach. 2023 saw Conor Quinn step up to title level along with an Irish title for Colm Murphy and a Féile headliner win for Padraig McCrory among others.

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results being announced on Sunday January 7th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!