VOTE: The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Kevin Sheehy Young Amateur of the Year

It has been a weird and limited year on the international stage for our young amateurs.

Politics prevented many talented starlets from competing in major tournaments but there was still plenty of success which we recognise here.

This award is named in honour of Kevin Sheehy, a young star himself. The dearly departed Limerick heavyweight looked set to have a long and successful career before he was taken from us.

In terms of a shortlist, there have been many medals won and countless huge performances but we can’t look past our FIVE international gold medallists for the nominations.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

The Dublin pinweight won four fights in Slovenia to claim European Schools gold despite being a year younger than most of the field.

John Donoghue (Olympic Mullingar)

The light welterweight was national news as his case was brought to Joe Duffy and he thankfully got the chance to face a Russian in the World Junior quarter-finals in Armenia. One first-round stoppage later followed by a win over a two-time European champion in the semis and a final triumph over Uzbekistan and Ireland has a new star.

Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

The Ulster light welter was utterly dominant at the European Schools in Slovenia, cutting through three opponents en-route to the top of the podium.

Louise Joyce (Olympic Mullingar)

Another brilliant young fighter from Johnny Joyce’s stable, Joyce went one better this year at the European Schools Championships. Having lost to England on a split in the final last year, Joyce grabbed 36kg gold in Slovenia with a unanimous win over our nearest neighbour.

Siofra Lawless (Four Kings)

The Wicklow wonder claimed Ireland’s second World Junior light welterweight gold in Armenia, destroying her field. A semi-final stoppage followed by a one-sided final display versus India saw her take top spot AND win the Best Boxer award for the Championships

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results being announced on Sunday January 7th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!