VOTE: The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards – The John Duddy Fight of the Year

We’re into the second half of categories and it’s time for the big ones.

This award is named after the Derry Destroyer John Duddy who was involved in many wars and Fight of the Years during his career.

There are plenty of slobberknockers this year such as the first Taylor-Cameron fight, Caoimhín Agyarko’s step-up versus Troy Williamson, and Feargal McCrory’s low-key war in New York with Nikolay Buzolin but they just miss out.

Instead we have chosen the following FIVE action-packed scraps from an incredible year in the ring.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Sean McComb v Kaisee Benjamin

A demon-destroying night for The Public Nuisance. Having won the early rounds with his skills, the Belfast light welterweight took some heavy fire from Benjamin but was able to fire back and take what was erroneously viewed by some as an upset win.

James McGivern v Josh Sandford

The Belfast stylist had to show his grit as well as guile to bag pro title number one. Sandford, who came in overweight, was able to drag McGivern into a war but ‘The Natural’ did not wilt.

Aaron McKenna v Uisma Lima

Jumping up in class against a dangerous puncher, McKenna went toe-to-toe for ten rounds which featured more action than one-hundred-and-ten rounds for most fighters.

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron 2

Another instant classic. A transformed Taylor outboxed, and when needed, outfought Cameron to claim a close-but-clear revenge win and send the 3Arena wild.

Callum Walsh v Ismael Villareal

A big step up for Walsh which really tested his mettle. The Cork youngster, headlining MSG, had Villareal hurt early but had to come through a tough last few wins to seal a very solid win in just his ninth fight.

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results being announced on Sunday January 7th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!