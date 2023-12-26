VOTE: The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards – Pro Debut of the Year

It’s time to get started on the nominations for the 2022 Irish-Boxing.com Awards as we celebrate the great and the good in this sport.

Over the next five days we will be releasing the 10 categories up for decision.

Starting us off is Pro Debut of the Year – because where else is better to begin than a fighter’s first fight?

A whopping 16 Irish boxers debuted this year and we have had to somehow narrow it down.

There are honourable mentions for Glenn Byrne and Oisin Treacy who came through wars to start as well as first-round stoppages for Paddy Walsh and Jason Myers but we have limited the nominations to just our TOP FIVE.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Emmet Brennan

Finally making his pro debut, the Dublin super middleweight started with a six rounder in July against the very solid Angel Emilov. While the Bulgarian has caused problems for other Irish boxers, Brennan controlled the contest throughout and sealed an early shot at a BUI Celtic title.

Matthew Spalding

Jamesy Freeman

Given the dreaded swing bout on the Lopez-Conlan bill in Belfast back in May, Armagh’s Freeman had to wait until near midnight to make his bow. Sniffing an opportunity, journeyman Jordan Grannum tore into the relative novice early but Freeman, fighting with a broken right hand, weathered the storm and muscled his way on top to start off with a win.

Mark Mead

Shane McConnell

The Waterford banger debuted at home in April and sent out a big statement when he became the first person to stop the insanely durable Seamus Devlin, sending the Celtic Cobra down with vicious bodyshots.

Ring Kings

Shauna O’Keeffe

Relocating to England for an assault on the pros, the Tipperary super feather went straight into the deep end with a six rounder versus the very-dangerous Vaida Masiokaite in December. Overcoming a tricky start, O’Keeffe hurt the Lithuanian repeatedly down the stretch en-route to an impressive points win.

Matthew Tyndall

The Bray welterweight was the star of the inaugural JB Promotions show at the Warehouse in November. The former underage amateur phenom chopped down Sylwester Zieba with uppercuts in just one round.

Matthew Spalding

QuizMaker Quizzes

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results being announced on Sunday January 7th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!