VOTE: The 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards – Amateur Boxer of the Year

Irish amateur boxers excelled both at home and abroad this year, with two Elite championships, success in the Strandja and Usti nad Labem, and some huge wins at the European Games.

Maybe the most-debated shortlist, we’ve picked the top SIX amateur achievers for you to choose from.

In terms of honourable mentions, there were plenty of shouts for the likes of double Elite champion Daina Moorehouse and the incredible comeback of Dean Walsh as well as the meteoric rise of Martin McDonagh.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal Waterford)

What a year for the Waterford light heavy who won the 2023 Elites, bronze at the Strandja, missed out on the Olympics by the skin of his teeth after giving the fearsome Oleksandr Khyzniak a huge scare, and then rebounded to beat Gabriel Dossen in their huge showdown at the 2024 Elites, picking up Best Boxer in the process.

Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott’s Leitrim)

The Sligo light welter made the Irish #1 spot his own, picking up gold at the Usti nad Labem, bronze at the European Games, and Olympic qualification in the process.

Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s Dublin)

The Olympic champion admitted that it was a difficult year outside of the ring but it was business as usual inside the ropes. Harrington claimed two Elite titles (including a record 11th), Strandja gold, Usti nad Labem gold and European Games gold. Can anyone stop her in Paris?

Jack Marley (Monkstown Dublin)

The Dublin heavyweight youngster, in addition to two Elite titles, broke a long-standing duck by winning European Games silver in Poland. In doing so, Marley became the first Irish heavyweight to win a major medal since Gearoid O Colmain SIXTY-SIX years ago.

Aoife O’Rourke (Olympic Galway)

The Roscommon middleweight won her third consecutive European title (Only Katie Taylor with six in a row has won more). Add to that another two Elite titles and Usti nad Labem gold and it represents a flawless, unbeaten year.

Michaela Walsh (Holy Family Belfast)

The Belfast medal machine picked up a bronze at the European Games to qualify for her second Olympics as well as a gold at the Usti nad Labem, two Elite titles to also make it to a record 11, and became the first Irish boxer to feature on an IBA Champions Night (losing a questionable split-decision).

Voting will remain open until Saturday January 6th, with results being announced on Sunday January 7th.

Best of luck to all the nominees!