VOTE: The 2022 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year

It’s time for the big one.

Our tenth and final category – Fighter of the Year.

Won last year by Katie Taylor, the Wicklow lightweight is up for the honour again along with some other top boxers.

This award is named in honour of the legendary Rinty Monaghan, World flyweight champion from 1947 to 1949 in the era of eight weight classes.

For this award, we’ve picked the top FIVE performing pro boxers in 2023 for you to choose from.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Cast your votes below:

Anthony Cacace

After seeing a fight on the Fury-Whyte card cruelly fall through, the Belfast super featherweight finally had his moment when he defeated tough Italian Michael Magnesi to claim the IBO title.

Gary Cully

It was another break-out year for the rising Naas lightweight with a destructive win over Miguel Vazquez – perhaps one of the most underrated results in boxing this year – and a stunning Matchroom debut versus Jaouad Belmehdi.

Dennis Hogan

Written off after his loss to Tim Tszyu, the Kilcullen light middle showed he still has plenty in the tank – first dominating Wade Ryan before outclassing Sam Eggington to take the IBO title.

Padraig McCrory

The local legend continues to climb, first winning his shoot-out with Marco Antonio Periban before stunning German star Leon Bunn in Stuttgart. We can’t wait for the movie.

Katie Taylor

Who else? The Bray lightweight made history once again, selling out Madison Square Gaden and winning a thriller with Amanda Serrano to defend her undisputed lightweight crown in the biggest women’s fight ever.

Poll

Voting will stay open for the next two weeks and the winners of each award will be revealed at our first-ever in-person ceremony on Thursday January 26th at the Twenty-Two venue in Dublin city.

Contact Irish-Boxing.com for tickets through any of our social channels or buy direct from HERE