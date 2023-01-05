VOTE: The 2022 Irish-Boxing Awards – The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

The future is bright.

Irish boxers are on the way up and there is plenty to get excited about moving into 2023.

The concept of ‘prospect’ is always hard to define so, for the purposes of this award, we have limited the nominations to boxers who have not yet fought for a title or in a ten rounder.

This award is named after the late Eamonn Magee Jr, himself a great prospect taken from us too soon.

Our biggest category, we’ve picked TEN rising stars for you to choose from.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Thomas Carty

Two six rounders on Matchroom cards, two stoppages, and a rising profile ahead of Croke Park, The Carty Party is only getting started.

Willo Hayden

The Dublin lightweight had his TV debut and bagged three wins on Queensberry cards. Still only a baby in boxing terms, Hayden is building a strong base.

Kieran Molloy

The man to bring boxing back to Galway? Molloy had four solid wins and is building a serious buzz. The Loughborough-based light middleweight has all the tools.

Kristina O’Hara

The Belfast minnimumweight bagged two wins versus solid opposition and looks ready for Irish/British/European title fights already. It’s all about finding opponents.

Ryan O’Rourke

The light welterweight is becoming a star for Star with two solid wins in New York, first dominating 6-1 Faycal Rezkallah before blowing away the dangerous Andreas Maier.

Thomas O’Toole

Quietly going about his business in Boston, O’Toole had three wins in 2022 – most notably cruising past Joe Jones in a big step-up.

Paul Ryan

A wrecking machine, light middleweight Ryan dropped and dominated the tough Gabor Gorbics alongside two stoppages over solid opposition.

Kurt Walker

An almost perfect first year, Olympian Walker’s five wins included tough matches with the 18-3 Marcos Martinez and former world champion Yader Cardoza.

Callum Walsh

Already one of the biggest stars in Irish boxing, Walsh is headlining shows in Hollywood and knocking out all before him – attracting some major attention in the process.

Joe Ward

About to leave the prospect phase, Ward scored two eight-round wins in 2022 – most recently versus tough Frenchman Frederic Julan.

Voting will stay open for the next two weeks and the winners of each award will be revealed at our first-ever in-person ceremony on Thursday January 26th at the Twenty-Two venue in Dublin city.

