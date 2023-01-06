VOTE: The 2022 Irish-Boxing Awards – Amateur Boxer of the Year

The success just keeps coming.

Irish amateur boxers won gold medals at each and every tournament they entered this year, perhaps the most successful non-Olympic year ever.

On top of the world, the profiles of this new breed of amateur stars is growing and, if boxing in general can get its house in order, we head towards Paris with plenty of confidence.

For this award, we’ve picked the top FIVE amateur achievers for you to choose from.

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Cast your votes below:

Amy Broadhurst (St Bronagh’s)

The Louth southpaw came of age in 2022, winning light welterweight gold at the World and European Championships along with a lightweight gold at the Commonwealth Games – and barely losing a second in the process.

Gabriel Dossen (Olympic Galway)

The Galway middleweight made his Elite international breakthrough in 2022, romping to gold at the European Championships. Dossen has since moved up to the Olympic light heavyweight class and has shown no sign of slowing down.

Dylan Eagleson (St Paul’s Belfast)

Still just a teenager, the Bangor bantam won a credible European U22 bronze before stunning Olympians and winning silver at the Europeans. Following this he went to the Commonwealth Games where he completed the set, winning gold.

Kellie Harrington

There was no Olympic comedown for Harrington who dealt with becoming one of the biggest stars in Ireland and missing the World Championships to come back and cruise to gold in a packed lightweight competition at the Europeans.

Lisa O’Rourke

Ireland’s most talented athlete? The Roscommon light middle took home European U22 gold before going to the Worlds and shocking everyone by taking top spot again.

Voting will stay open for the next two weeks and the winners of each award will be revealed at our first-ever in-person ceremony on Thursday January 26th at the Twenty-Two venue in Dublin city.

Contact Irish-Boxing.com for tickets through any of our social channels or buy direct from HERE