Villa Park Fight Date For Brett McGingty

Popular Donegal prospect Brett McGinty [4(1)-1] has confirmed a May fight date.

The Ricky Hatton trained fighter will trade leather for the first time this year on the May 28th

McGinty has secured world on a Tommy Owens Promotions card and fights in one of the suites at Villa Park later this month.

McGinty enjoyed a fruitful 2021 registering three between May and November, he also managed some TV air time and was well publicized by Hennesy Sports.

He has yet to fight in 2022 but that changes later this month, as he takes on a yet to be confirmed foe over a yet to be confirmed number of rounds.

The 23-year-old Oakleaf fighter’s recent bouts have played out on the same card as one or both of the McKenna brothers’ Aaron and Stevie. It will be interesting to see if either or both of his stablemates are added to the card.

