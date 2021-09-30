Victory is ‘Vital’- A Win in Germany Essential for Keane McMahon

Keane McMahon [6(3)-2(1)] admits it’s ‘vital’ he records victory in Germany on Sunday afternoon.

‘The Iceman’ takes on Pavel Herman [2-33(25)-1] on the same German card Vlad Belujsky and Francy Luzoho populate in Berlin adamant he can’t slip to a third successive reverse.

His two career defeats came in steps up fights and on either end of a long sabbatical but the Dubliner believes no extenuating circumstances would paper over having three successive reverses on his record.

The 27-year-old wants to experience that winning feeling again and believes a green W on boxrec is essential for his big fight aspirations.

“It’s vital I get back in the win column,”McMahon told Irish-boxing.com.

“I know there are circumstances surrounding both losses but the main thing is I win the weekend and put them two losses to bed.”

In truth Herman shouldn’t cause McMahon trouble this weekend and he should record his first win since he defeated Jan Salamacha in the National Stadium in March of 2019.

However, well aware of the cost of a slip-up McMahon isn’t taking the challenge lightly.

“To be honest I don’t really know much about him. I only watched a little bit of this fella. His record isn’t great but it only takes one in boxing, so I won’t be taking any chances and will be looking to do a number on him, he adds before getting specific with regard to the kind of number he wants to do.

“I don’t see this fight going six rounds anyways, Can see me finishing it before the end of six.”

McMahon ended a two-year ring absence by taking on one of Belgium’s hottest prospects, Anass Messaoudi in Brussels this summer.

People questioned the logic behind taking on an active and form prospect after such a long time out and the fact he was stopped suggests they may have been right.

Although McMahon wouldn’t agree.

“I have no regrets at all about taking that last fight. The only real difference between us was activity. You wouldn’t look at that fight and say that guy is levels above me or anything. We were pretty much even throughout the whole fight, he caught me with a Hollywood body shot and ended the night. It happens in boxing.”

The fighter, who fought in Germany as an amateur in the Brandenburg Cup, remains confident he has the ability to reach the same high-level Messaoudi has been backed to reach.

That confidence has been enhanced by his faith in new coach Steven O’Rourke.

“It’s been brilliant. Steven is a brilliant man and an excellent trainer what he has brought to my game has evolved me as a fighter. I’m a much better all-around fighter now since making the move. You could see the improvements in my last fight against a killer, I belong at quite a high level now and that’s because of the improvements I’ve been making daily in the gym with great sparring and tactics by steven. I’m looking forward to showing them the weekend.”