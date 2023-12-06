Victoria para La Irlandesa -Battling Babington gets first pro win

It was finally a case of victoria para La Irlandesa last weekend, as Sinead Babington registered a pro victory for the first time.

The Mexican-based chemistry and math teacher with one of the more interesting back stories in Irish boxing has been schooled in the difficulties of the fight game since turning over.

After a baptism of fire, she suffered two further contestable defeats, one in particular being very harsh and found herself with a 0-3 record.

However, the Tipperary native, who moved to Mexico via Australia, persevered and got reward last Saturday night, finally having her hand raised in Mexico City.

Babington shut out Brenda Nallely Juárez on all three cards, securing a 40-36, 40-36, 40-36 win.

The Carrick an Sur lightweight has now set her sights on a revenge mission. Saturday’s fight was meant to be a repeat of her September clash with Ana Karen Avila Gracia, a fight she felt she won but lost on a split decision.

However, the 26-year-old Mexican pulled out a week shy of the clash leaving Babington to face Juárez. Although the Irish fighter still wants revenge.

“Hopefully I can get the rematch next time so I can start improving my record,” she said.