Victor Rabei hopes Spanish inquisition will have him big fight America ready

Victor Rabei [8(2)-0] hopes victory in Spain tonight will make him American dream ready.

The Moldovan Dub signed for New York based promotional outfit Star Promotions late last year and was ready to jump straight in at the deep end in December 2019 and set up a big 2020.

Injury delayed that proposed Omar Bordoy fight, before the pandemic ruined an even bigger proposed outing scheduled for the spring.

It threatened to leave the BUI Celtic champion in a degree of limbo. The more time that passed with Rabei, who hasn’t fought since the summer of 2019, out of the ring the less chance there was of jumping straight into career changing fight.

A tempting carrot was dangled tantalizingly in front of him as his promoters promised him a ranking title return and the chance to take a scalp on the top of an American fight card, but when that fight will happen remains to be seen.

Still the 26-year-old is determined to be ready for whenever he gets the go ahead. He plans to get rid of the ring rust in Valencia tonight and maintain a level of fitness and sharpness thereafter.

“He is an old dude but he is a tough come forward fighter,” he told Boxing Bants when speaking about Hermin Isava [10(5)-27(5)] his opponent.

“I know he is not just going to lay down for me, he is going to come to try and win the fight, which is what I wanted. I am doing six rounds, again just to get me back into the ring because I haven’t fought in so long. I need to be ready for when for when the call from the States comes. So it’s get the ring rust out of the way now, so I am ready for that call from the States,” he continues before revealing he will be back in the gym as early as next week to ensure he maintains a level of fitness.

“The pandemic doesn’t stop just because I had a fight. I want to come back, maintain 80% fitness, watch the weight, get good sparring and you never know. There might be a call, you might get Matchroom having a show and handing you a good fight.”

Speaking about his link up with Star and his American future, Rabei claims it’s easier to get attention and progress across the Atlantic sea.

“You’d have to take a riskier fight here than you would in the States. For example your man Antonio Moreano [an undefeated fighter Rabei had agreed to fight on the top of a bill that ultimately fell foul to the pandemic] he was 13-0, it was a big fight, main event, I was going in with the idea of stopping him within three rounds.

“I have seen so many gaps and so many weaknesses, were as boxing in our neck of the woods is booming. Everyone is up for big fights, everyone performs real well, so it would be tougher to climb up the ladder here at the moment. I am fortunate to have a promoter in the States that will put me on big cards.”