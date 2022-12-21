‘Very Likely’ Michael Conlan closes in on World title fight

Talks to make a world title fight between Micheal Conlan [18(9)-1(1)] and IBF featherweight world champion Alberto Luis Lopez [27(15)-2(0)] are underway.

Lopez claimed the title with a points win over former Patrick Hyland and Carl Frampton foe, Josh Warrington in Leeds on the same night as Conlan was stopping Karim Guerfi in Belfast.

The impressive away day win instantly made the Mexican world title-hungry Conlan’s number 1 target.

In fairness, the Olympic medal winner just wants to fight for a strap and is willing to challenge anyone with a belt around their waist – but as a fellow Top Rank fighter, Lopez seems the easiest world champion to tempt to the ring.

Indeed, Ireland’s only ever male World Championships gold medal winner, revealed positive talks with Top Rank and Lopez’s team have already taken place.

The Adam Booth trained fighter isn’t aware of the specifics, leaving the finer details to brother Jamie Conlan, who travelled to New York last week, but claims a fight between the pair looks ‘likely’.”

Gone in 135 seconds.



Michael Conlan blasts out Karim Guerfi at the SSE Arena last night.



Thanks to Top Rank for the footage. pic.twitter.com/NFxKw1Hq6e — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) December 11, 2022

“The plan is to get out in a big big fight in March, talks are ongoing at the minute,” he told ID Boxing.

“It’s a very easy fight to make, one that I am very keen for. He actually tagged me in a post saying ‘I’m healing up stay ready’. I’m like ‘this is good news, you’re telling me we are fighting.’ I hope we do.

“Jaime is the man that does all the talking, he is the manager and he controls how things go. I know he has been talking with them a lot already and it seems very likely.”

The fact Lopez isn’t a major ticket seller stateside will increase Belfast hopes, although Conlan is open to another St Patrick’s Day March outing.

“Top Rank promotes both of us, so wherever they feel the fight should go it will go. I know we can do mad numbers on both sides of the Atlantic, it just depends. I’m sure that is part of the talks at the minute.”

Conlan was one of very few who backed ‘El Venado’ to beat Warrington earlier this month. He has followed the Mexican’s somewhat surprise rise to world title success and is a fan. He also knows how he would approach a fight between the pair tactically.

“I know what I have to and I know the style that beats him. He is a fantastic champion and to go into the backyard of Josh Warrington in the cauldron that is Leeds and rip the title off him is a fantastic achievement. I’ve been watching Luis Alberto Lopez for the last while and seeing the upsets he has been pulling off and I do rate him.”