‘Very Close’ – Feargal McCrory closes in on Title Shot

Feargal McCrory [14(7)-0] believes it’s strap season.

Indeed, he believes a big title fight could be next.

The former Irish lightweight champion has regained career momentum since relocating his career to America.

Having been absent from the ring between 2019 and 2022, the 30-year-old has now had three wins in seven months – and after accounting for Cesar Cantu, Aelio Mesquita and Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis he can see a title shot is on the horizon.

‘Fearless’ told Irish-boxing.com he came close to fighting for a belt earlier this month, and is hopeful he can get one on the line next time out.

Although if it doesn’t materialise he is content to remain busy and keep wracking up the wins.

“There was a strong possibility of fighting for a title last time in Philadelphia but boxing is a funny business and it never materialised for different reasons.Though a title fight is very close,” he said.

“The lads are working away in America sorting out what’s next and it’s very close to being sorted. I trust them and whatever they decide on next I’ll be ready, if it is for a title great, but if we can’t get it over the line then we’ll keep busy and build on the momentum,” he adds before stressing he will fight at super featherweight regardless of whats on the line next.

“Whatever it is, it will be back at 130lbs. It may be an 8 rounder but we want 10 rounders going forward.”

McCrory claimed a second successive stoppage win when he traded leather in Philadelphia on April 14.

The southpaw says he is benefiting from being kept active both in terms of performance level and increasing his stateside support.

“Sparring is great but it’s not fighting,” he adds.

“Momentum is key and very important for going forward. Fight fit is something that’s developed with staying active and fighting on a regular basis.”

Commenting on the support he say: “It’s really grown from the Atlantic City fight. They love the knock outs out here and they really get behind their own. It’s went from strength to strength and the support is unbelievable. When the Irish come to out they really create the atmosphere. They drink, sing and dance all night. There’s so many people out here that I couldn’t do it without and I’m getting recognised a lot more within the Irish community than before.”

Reflecting on is last fight he said: “I haven’t watched the fight back yet to be honest. I had been training solid for the best part of a year and have taken a couple of weeks to chill out with my family and get caught up with work, my manager in work, Owen Sweeney, has been a great help. That said, I felt good in there and was extremely confident through my preparations from training. If you look at my results from my last two fights and compare them with the best fighters they fought, my results are as good as anyones.”