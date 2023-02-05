Venue still TBC as Taylor Serrano II is officially confirmed for Ireland

Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano II was officially confirmed in New York in the early hours of this morning.

After Serrano joined Taylor in the undisputed club by defeating Erika Cruz in a bloody featherweight unnification fight, the Irish sensation joined the Puerto Rican favourite in the Madison Square Garden ring to promote a rematch.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the new undisputed featherweight champion will take on the Irish Icon in an undisputed lightweight return on May 20 in Dublin.

The pair served up the Fight of the Year for 2022, won by the Olympic medal winner, when they topped an MSG bill in April and will rematch the modern-day classic in Dublin later this year.

Interestingly enough a venue wasn’t confirmed for the fight, which would double up as an eagerly anticipated Taylor homecoming.

Hearn had said the 3Arena was booked and will host therepeat after a fallout with Croke Park over costs. However, the Docklands arena wasn’t mentioned in the ring nor did it appear on the fight poster shared by Matchroom.

A lack of 3Arena talk aligned with the fact, Hearn said news of Croke Park no go caused ‘national uproar’, prompted ‘a lot of people’ to get in touch in a bid to rectify the situation, has reignited GGA HQ hope.

It’s understood Serrano has signed an altered contract for the 3Arena but there is now a belief among fight followers that the Croke Park dream could be saved.

Seven weight world champion Serrano, 34, paved the way for a rematch after victory in a bloody encouther with Mexico City’s Erika Cruz.