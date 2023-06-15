Uzbek Detour Won’t Disrupt Steven Cairns’s Homecoming Plans

Steven Cairns [4(2)-0] brings the Irish Takeover as far afield as Uzbekistan this weekend – just as there is a show on his doorstep on Saturday.

The young Rebel prospect will take to Tashkent’s Humo Arena ring on Disrupt Promotions’ first fight card in the Central Asian country a day before Siam Warriors promote a show in his home country of Cork.

The 2015 European Schoolboys silver medallist would like a homecoming and has plans to fight in Cork in the future but for now, it’s about where is going career-wise rather than what area of the world he trades leather in.

The mature 20-year-old is happy he has the chance to build his record and bank more experience regardless of where the ring is set up.

“It’s mad when you think about it,” he says of the fact he fights so far from home on the weekend of a Rebel card.

“But then again it’s all valuable experience and moving forward in my career. Hopefully, boxing in Cork kicks off and I’ll headline my own show in Cork in the near future,” he adds before explaining how Uzbekistan became the port of call for the Dave Coldwell-managed and trained lightweight.

“Dave just rang me and said you’re fighting in four weeks and I was like ‘okay, no problem, where?’ And when he said Uzbekistan I thought he was messing but we’re here now. I love the experience of heading away from home, somewhere I’ve never been, putting on a show for local fans, and most importantly being active.”

The Cork starlet takes a slight step up as well as a step into fresh territory. The experienced Michael Dufek [32(22)-27(8)-2] provides the opposition.

The Czech native has a winning record, has 22 knockouts to his name, and at the very least is an away fighter that can give Cairns rounds.

“I’m fighting a very experienced fighter who has a winning record with 33 wins to his name,” Cairns comments before revealing his opponent’s record won’t prevent him from performing.

“You can expect an explosive, powerful performance all while I remain calculated,” he adds before stressing he wants to continue progressing throughout the year.

“I want this fight and another two by the end of the year, stepping up to eight rounders and potentially fighting for a title by the end of this year or the start of next.”

Cairns goes into the fight on the back if a training stint in LA and says the experience was extremely beneficial.

“Training in America was an amazing experience, especially at the start of my career. I sparred 44 rounds in four different gyms over six days. I was in with the best guys we could get in with. I was blessed to share the ring with Vergil Ortiz out there who’s fighting for a world title in his next fight. Overall it was a class trip and you will see the improvements from being over there on Friday night.”