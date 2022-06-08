Urge to go threatened to flush Coyle’s title hopes down the toilet

Connor Coyle [16(7)-0] was fighting the urge to go as well as Antonio Todd in his most recent fight.

The Derry fighter took a serious stride forward in his career by winning the NABF middleweight title in NABA middleweight title in Orlando, Florida last month.

Coyle was delighted with the win and is more than content with where it positions him in the 160lbs standings but felt he could have performed better on the night.

Although, he does have a valid reason for not quite hitting peak form! Nature called right before ring walk time and when it was too late for the middleweight contender to answer.

As a result, he had to battle his desire to go as well as a dangerous American for the duration of a fight he won on points.

“The performance could have definitely been better, but I got the job done, and that’s the main thing,” Coyle told Irish-boxing.com.

“I had to go to the toilet, really bad, I wanted the gloves cut off me, but we had no time. My opponent was in the ring waiting, and it was my turn to walk in. So every second of every round was a struggle with that! Another mistake made and learnt from.”

The title win will greatly benefit Coyle but so will the fight he had to win it. The 32-year-old will have to step up the levels now he has the belt and is targeting names like Erislandy Lara. The Todd test and even the toilet situation may help in that regard, although Coyle believes if he didn’t have to go the American would have gone inside the distance.

“Todd was very durable and a tricky fight. I have to give him his credit where it’s due. He was definitely no pushover, but as I said, if I didn’t have the toilet situation I could have loaded up more, put more pressure on him and pushed for the finish. I don’t think it would of went 10 rounds.”