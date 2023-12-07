UPDATED LIST – Irish World Junior Championships Medal Winners
The number of World Junior Championship medals won by Ireland increased to 17 last week.
Mary McDonagh, John Donoghue and Siofra Lawless all stepped onto the podium at the most recent installment of the tournament.
In the first World Junior Championships since 2015, team Ireland claimed two gold and a bronze.
Donoghue and Lawless became the first gold medal winners at the level since Willie Donoghue in 2013 and joined the likes of Joe Ward, Ciara Ginty and Donoghue as podium toppers.
McDonagh added to the bronze collection making it nine bronze won in eight tournaments since 2003.
The revised list is below:
2023 Yerevan 🇦🇲
John Donoghue – GOLD
Siofra Lawless – GOLD
Mary McDonagh – BRONZE
2015 St Petersburg 🇷🇺
Paddy Donovan – SILVER
Eamer Coughlan – SILVER
Paul Ryan – BRONZE
2015 Taipei 🇹🇼
Niamh Earley – SILVER
Joanne Richards – BRONZE
Kelsey Leonard – BRONZE
2013 Kyiv 🇺🇦
Willie Donoghue – GOLD
Sean Conroy – BRONZE
Kieran Molloy – BRONZE
2013 Albena 🇧🇬
Ciara Ginty – GOLD
Jacqui Lynch – BRONZE
2011 Antalya 🇹🇷
Austėja Aučiūtė – BRONZE
2009 Yerevan 🇦🇲
Joe Ward – GOLD
2003 Bucharest 🇷🇴
Keith Boyle – BRONZE