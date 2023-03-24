Upcoming Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fight overview

SugarHill Steward, the trainer of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believes the unbeaten boxer will be ready for an April 29 bout if he works hard enough.

Fury’s representatives are still negotiating an undisputed bout with WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The two parties have been talking for weeks, but there are still some specifics to iron out.

The April date is becoming less likely to occur as planned with each passing day.

The World Boxing Association and Mostbet has now ordered both parties to show written contracts by April 1, otherwise Usyk would be forced to defend his title against “WBA regular’ champion Daneil Dubois.

Even Steward concedes that the timeframe would be difficult, but he believes Fury will be able to prepare in time.

“If that’s what they agree on and that’s what he wants to do, if he believes he can get ready for April 29 and face Usyk, he’ll just have to train extra hard,” Steward told Sky Sports. “There isn’t much time, but I feel Tyson has the skill and physical capabilities to manage the issue.”

Fury has stated that his plan is to knock Usyk out.

Steward indicates that the fight’s overall aim will be a knockout.

“Absolutely. The strategy is usually a knockout. It’s all about setting it up, utilizing particular punches and actions to force your opponent into that knockout strike. It’s the same thing Emanuel taught me when he taught me the sweet science of boxing “explained Steward.

“It all comes down to the knockout and setting it up. Excellent punches provide the groundwork for knockouts. Every fight is about making changes and monitoring what your opponent does. There is never just one gameplan. It’s seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen. We’re just going 12 rounds, but you always have an extra one in your bag.”

The undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for April 29, has been canceled, according to Usyk’s management.

There has been a long-running war of words between the two sides, and while an April 29 meeting at London’s Wembley Stadium has been mooted, nothing has been confirmed.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, is hopeful that a deal may be resuscitate within the next 24 hours, but this late dispute might prove deadly.

The Gypsy King stated last week that the fight was certainly on, and that he had gone under a social media ban while practicing for the battle.

But, Usyk’s manager and long-time adviser Klimas made a forceful take-it-or-leave-it statement to Fury’s side, stating that if the fight does not take place, Usyk would pivot to a mandatory defense of his WBA championship against Daniel Dubois.

According to ESPN, Fury and Usyk did reach a deal on the 70/30 purse split in favor of the Gypsy King, but other significant details could not be agreed upon.

According to the report, the 35-year-old Ukrainian has quit his training camp. WBA president Gilberto Mendoza had set an April 1 deadline for the bout to take place, thus the teams are running out of time to reach a deal, assuming one can be reached.

Fans have been clamoring for the two heavyweights to meet in what would be a massive unification battle.

Usyk owns the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight belts, which he most recently defended against Anthony Joshua, while Fury holds the WBC title.

If neither camp can reach an agreement in the near future, the WBA will most likely order Usyk to face Dubois.

It appeared like a fight between the two was getting closer to being announced.

Warren teased on social media, ‘Arsenal are eight points clear, and much bigger news to come!’

Many viewed his comment as a strong indication that the Fury vs. Usyk fight was a done deal.

Nevertheless, it appears that this was a false dawn, and fight fans will have to wait much longer or accept Usyk facing a mandatory challenger in Dubois.