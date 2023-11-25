Up the Dubs – Damien Dempsey rows in behind Thomas Carty

There was indeed ‘No Negative Vibes’ as Thomas Carty got a boost from a hero of his ahead of his massive heavyweight fight in Dublin tonight.

A Darling of Dublin Damien Dempsey delighted the Dillian Whyte-managed prospect by sending him a message before his fight on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with undisputed light welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron.

The singer sent a personal note to the southpaw wishing him well in the fight and stating he hopes ‘the spirit’ of the gaeilgeoir ‘Gealic warrior ancestors flourishes’ in the BUI Celtic champion.

The video meant a lot to the southpaw, he stated: “If you know me, you’ll know how much it means to receive this video message from Damo. Up the Dubs & Up the Irish! Roll on Saturday night.”

Carty faces Dan Garber on a stacked card at the 3Arena tonight. Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he claimed the English fighter of Mayo heritage was the fifth choice foe for the Matchroom card.

Explaining why he believes he is having trouble being matched, the popular Celtic Warrior gym fighter says: “I’m a southpaw, I’ve six fights and five knockouts, 83.3% knockout ratio, good boxing, good fundamentals, slick. They know it’s a hard night’s work.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 24: Thomas Carty and Dan Garber Weigh In ahead of their WBC interim Celtic Heavyweight Title Fight tomorrow night. 24 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Although he is predicting a ‘massive knockout’ on the DAZN-broadcast bill, the southpaw has respect for Garber and his 5-1 record, so doesn’t want any comeback if he secures the early night he is predicting.

“He has a decent record, a decent fighter. So, when I beat this fella, I don’t want people to be saying I don’t want people saying ‘he was done’ or ‘he was sh*te’, give me some respect after this one.”