Up the Aunty – Maurice Falvey expecting vocal support from one person in particular

Irish fight fans get a second chance to run their eye over Maurice Falvey in Cork tonight, and a second chance to have one of his Aunts in their ear.

Falvey made a successful debut in Waterford in April and fights even closer to his home of Kerry at the Parachal Hall in North Cork City tonight.

That debut win over Kristaps Zulgis was celebrated by a strong Kerry following and one family member in particular, a very loud and proud Aunty who he expects to bring the noise tonight.

“I’ll have to see what the support is like when I hear the noise of the crowd. I’m sure I’ll definitely be able to hear my aunt anyway she was hoarse after the last fight,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

The Cashen Vale A.B.C graduate and Ballybunion native is expecting a game opponent when he steps through the ropes on the Siam Warriors cards – but won’t look to fight fire with fire.

Falvey is determined to listen to legendary Irish coach Tony Davitt and keep a cool head.

“I’m expecting a tough fight. I think my opponent will definitely be coming to fight and win. I’ll just stay relaxed, listen to Tony, and not get phased by the occasion, he adds before making a simple prediction.

“I predict a win.”

Reflecting on the core differences between his pro debut and life as an amateur he pointed to the pageantry around the pro build-up.

“Just how different everything felt from the amateurs, like getting the hands wrapped and how different the pro gloves feel.”

Photo Credit Doug Minihane