Unorthodox? Unapologetic! – Debutant Colm Murphy ready to prove different approach to life won’t hamper ring success

Colm Murphy is ready to start proving you don’t have to be conventional to be successful.

The self-proclaimed ‘unorthodox’ prospect feels there are some question marks hanging over him going into his debut, not particularly because of his style, more so because of what he believes is a different approach to life.

The student, known as ‘The Posh Boy’admits he feels ‘doubted’ but the recent Ulster finalist has a what’s rare is wonderful outlook.

Indeed, he assures any perceived unique approach hasn’t had a negative impact on his boxing to date.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com ahead of his first paid fight, which plays out on this Saturday’s Europa Hotel hosted, MHD Promoted, Bomb Proof card, Murphy explained: “It’s more in general, I feel I’m doubted be it in boxing or in life as I’m unorthodox in my methods. Then again I might be but unorthodox but I get it done and nonetheless, I intend to prove people wrong with my performance on Saturday and let that be what people are speaking about.”

There may be some fans questioning Murphy but there are plenty who have backed him to do well and lots who will support him regardless.

For the first indoor show with fans in Ireland since February 2020, the 21-year-old has done tickets, not to mention the reaction to him turning over has been massive.

“The support has been amazing,” he continues.

“I’ve had people I haven’t spoken to since school messaging me saying they’re proud of me. Also Being fully back in Belfast for my next fight is amazing with the people I train with and my family it’s been some journey already. The demand for the tickets has been high and I’ve had to let a few people slip due to the limited number of entry’s but just to be fighting with a crowd in my city Belfast is something I’m very grateful for.”

In keeping with the ‘doing things different’ theme, the St Georges ABC graduate doesn’t make the traditional four-round start.

Murphy will take on Jakub Laskowski [4(2)-6(2)-1] over six at the Europa Hotel – he expects a tough enough opening and is half excited by the prospect, as he believes it’s an early chance to entertain the fans.

“I’m putting myself straight into a six-rounder against a noted opponent who’s gonna’ be coming to win . This isn’t a tune-up fight to be honest, I’m going into straight into the deep waters with my opponent plunged in with me. I’m giving my supporters there’s money’s worth and together we’re gonna blow the roof off the Europa Hotel,” he adds before revealing his personal excitement levels are high and predicting a statement win.

“I’m buzzing I’ve been building up all year to a moment that’s now so close. The training camp with Dee [Walsh] and the support from my Belfast community have been tremendous. Now September 4th I’ll cash in on it with a statement win.”

Murphy is working with emerging coach Dee Walsh and says they have been working on some of the finer pro transition details ahead of the paid bow.

“Fitness is always ready but Yes a lot of work on the defence such as exit plans. People probably think they see it all on social media but we’re only giving them the tip of the iceberg and I’ll have to keep it that way as we have a few cards hidden.”