‘Unfinished Business’ – Jake Hanney Back for BIG Fights

It’s about unfinished business rather than financial business for Jake Hanney as he returns to boxing once again.

The Dubliner looks set to end another prolonged sabbatical from the sport later this autumn after teaming up with Jay Byrne and JB Promotions.

The former BUI Celtic title challenger comes back ready to fight as well as to prove a point. Once he has a ring rust-freeing clash, potentially in early November, the mercurial talent wants a run of meaningful fights and has his sights set on the Irish title.

“I’m only coming back for big fights,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ll have one in November just to get the cobwebs off and then all I want is big fights, Irish fights, or stuff abroad,” he adds before pointing out he returns for purely sporting reasons.

“The money side isn’t a big thing for me. It’s not a telling factor. I’ve underachieved all my career, so I want to do myself some justice and get what I should have got done years ago.It’s something I missed and I’ve unfinished business.”

Despite not being active in over two years or getting a run of consistent fights together since he was lighting up Australia, Hanney has always been a a welcome presence on the domestic scene.

The Eastwall Bessborough striker, who last fought in 2021, has shared the ring with Tyrone McKenna and Victor Rabei, at different stages agreed to fight Ray Moylette, Nial O’Connor and Declan Geraghty, not ot mention he was linked to many more.

The name Geraghty has been put to him since he declared he was returning, and while the straight-talking Dub wants to avoid callouts this time around, he does admit ‘Prettyboy’ may come into his sights if he beats Owen O’Neill to claim the Irish title next month.

“You want to fight the boxer people want to see you against. I know Deco has a big fight with Owen coming up. All the best with that I hope the two of them come out well after that fight and I’d like to fight the winner,” he adds before suggesting he is open to any fight of note.

“Everyone wants to get an Irish title, I got a load when I was an amateur, but just good fights. I honestly just want a few good fights. I miss getting in giving a few smacks and taking a few smacks. The plan is to get an Irish title under the belt and see were we go from there.”

Speaking on the link up with Byrne he said: “Jay made me a good offer and it just makes sense. I know Jay a long time, he’s a good guy, 100 percent and I decided to get it one more go.

“Everything seems to be booming at the minute and I’m ready to go. I feel rejuvenated.”