“Underwhelmed” Frampton delighted by Padraig McCrory turnaround

Carl Frampton believes Padraig McCrory will grab his chance to load the bandwagon and win new fans when he steps into the Féile spotlight this weekend.

The former two-weight world champion admits wasn’t overly impressed with ‘The Hammer’ at first but is now fully onboard the hype train.

The Irish great believes his fellow Belfast man has improved massively since his first Féile outing – a last-gasp stoppage win over Steve Collins Jr in a dramatic title BUI Celtic fight – and is ready to become a star name.

“The improvements he has made since his first outing there against Steve Collins Jnr in 2019 have been remarkable,” Frampton wrote in his Sunday Life column.

“I remember watching that and being a little underwhelmed, thinking, ‘Lovely guy, but he isn’t going to do anything’.

“However, my opinion has really changed as he has improved tenfold since then, perhaps down to growing confidence and also some great coaching from Dee Walsh.”

‘The Jackal’ believes Friday and McCrory’s clash with former underage amateur of note Steed Woodhall is a chance to win new fans over the same way he made a fan of the now TNT Sports pundit.

“This is a great opportunity to get more people on the bandwagon and pick up new fans as the Féile nights are a mix of boxing fans and people there in party mode.

“Usually it’s Mick Conlan topping the bill at the Féile, but as he is currently on a break following his last defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez in May, it falls to big ‘Pody’ to lead the way.

“Whoever tops these bills enjoys much more publicity and garners greater attention from the fans, so this is his big chance at a venue right beside where he is from. He has boxed on undercards there a couple of times, so it’s only fair that he gets to top the bill.”