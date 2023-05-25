Under the Radar Test for Conor Quinn this Weekend

Conor Quinn faces a bit of an under-the-radar test this on Saturday and could be in one of the fights of an action-packed weekend.

All the talk during Belfast fight week is of Michael Conlan and his world title fight with Luis Alberto Lopez, with excitement surrounding the homecoming of Anthony Cacace, the fact Pierce O’Leary is coming to town and of course the general furor that always follows Padraig McCrory.

However, Quinn has one of the more intriguing fights on the bill.

‘The Magnificent’ faces Spain-based Peruvian, Juan Hinostroza for the WBO European title Conlan Boxing card.

Irish fans will recall Hinostroza from his 2017 points reverse to Irish boxing legend Paddy Barnes. At that stage the Peru native was in journeyman mode and if he continued along that track would look a routine learning fight for the Dee Walsh-trained fighter this weekend.

However, Hinostroza has since changed his approach and indeed his career around and thus represents a big step up and test for the young talent.

After defeat to Barnes, he stopped two unbeaten prospects and gate-crashed the European title party, challenging Vincent Legrand for the flyweight version of the famous blue belt.

He suffered a points defeat in that fight, but put together a run of results that saw him challenge for the title again, drawing with Angel Moreno in 2021.

An IBO title fight followed before a return to winning ways in his last fight last year.

At 38 now he may be past his best, but it still represents a step up for Quinn. In fact, a win over Hinostroza would be a statement and would allow him to talk about possible European title fights so early in his young career.