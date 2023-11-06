Ulster Heavyweight Champ Karol Długosz Ready to make Ring Return

Karol Dlugosz has someone ready to steer his professional career but needs help getting motoring again.

The Ballymoney-based Polish-born power puncher turned over to a degree of fanfare three years ago and managed some relatively impressive early wins under what looked to be an exciting new promotional banner, Queensberry Poland.

The plan was to secure domestic dominance in the country of his birth before gatecrashing the British scene. However, ‘The Krusher’ was denied the chance to crush it, as Queensberry Poland imploded.

It’s left the double Ulster heavyweight champion in a state of boxing limbo.

The 28-year-old hasn’t fought since 2021 and is keen to step through the ropes again.

However, while he thinks he has a managerial link-up that may work, he needs financial help to get his licence.

“For me to get boxing lift-off again I would need a business or sponsor who would cover the costs of medical and the expenses around getting my British boxing license,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I don’t need a manager,” he adds.

Długosz suggests he will work with the Spain-based Ricky Pow, who helped guide the career of one of his favourite fighters, Sergio Martinez, as well as Ireland’s most admired away fighter, Kiko Martinez.

“I would work with Ricky Pow, who represents WBC across Europe and was in charge of Sergio Martinez and Kiko Martinez’s highly successful boxing careers. Sergio Martinez was always one of my favourite fighters since I was young, so what a coincidence I met Ricky.”